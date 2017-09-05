बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इंदिरापुरम : 9 फ्लैटों में लगी आग, बालकनी में सीढ़ी लगाकर बचाई लोगों की जान
fire catches in an apartment of indirapuram ghaziabad, 2 fire brigades doused fire
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 01:02 PM IST
इंदिरापुराम थाना क्षेत्र के ज्ञानखण्ड में एक अपार्टमेन्ट में लगी आग लगने से 9 फ्लैट में करीब तीन दर्जन लोग फंस गए।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
