फर्जी कॉल सेंटर खोल लोगों से ऐसे धोखाधड़ी करती थी कंपनी, पांच निदेशक गिरफ्तार
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 10:15 PM IST
नोएडा में चल रहे फर्जी कॉल सेंटर के जरिये लोगों से धोखाधड़ी करने के आरोप में एक कंपनी के पांच निदेशकों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। कॉल सेंटर के खिलाफ जयपुर में 40 लाख रुपये की धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज कराया गया था। इस पर कार्रवाई करते हुए जयपुर क्राइम ब्रांच और नोएडा साइबर क्राइम सेल ने बृहस्पतिवार शाम संयुक्त कार्रवाई में फर्जी कॉल सेंटर का खुलासा किया।
