ब्वॉयफ्रेंड ने पॉर्न साइट पर डाली DU छात्रा की न्यूड फोटो, पुलिस भी नहीं हटवा सकी तस्वीरें
Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:28 AM IST
दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय की 22 वर्षीय एक छात्रा पिछले दो हफ्ते से ज्यादा समय से पुलिस और प्रशासन के चक्कर लगा रही है। उसकी विनती है कि पॉर्न साइट पर डाली गई उसकी न्यूड तस्वीर को हटा दिया जाए।
(स्टोरी व फोटो साभारः डेली मेल [प्रतीकात्मक फोटो])
