अब 'स्मार्ट कार्ड' से नहीं, 'स्मार्ट वॉच' से करिए दिल्ली मेट्रो में सवारी, ये है DMRC का प्लान
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 10:04 PM IST
दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन स्मार्टवॉच रिचार्ज सिम लेकर आने वाली है। इसके लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया की एक घड़ी बनाने वाली कंपनी के साथ समझौता किया है। उस कंपनी की स्मार्ट कलाई घड़ी में रिचार्ज वाला सिम होगा, जिससे डीएमआरसी के स्मार्ट गेट पर स्मार्ट कार्ड की तरह घड़ी को किराया भुगतान के लिए इस्तेमाल कर सकेंगे। कंपनी जल्द मेट्रो नेटवर्क और स्मार्ट सिम के साथ कंफिग्रेशन(जुड़ने वाला) वाली कलाई घड़ी लांच करेगी जो ऑनलाइन ई-कॉमर्स पोर्टल पर मिलेगी।
