अब डेबिट-क्रेडिट कार्ड से खरीदें दिल्ली मेट्रो के टोकन, DMRC जुलाई से शुरू करेगी सुविधा
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 08:25 PM IST
दिल्ली मेट्रो के यात्री अब टोकन खरीदने के लिए डेबिट और क्रेडिट कार्ड से पेमेंट कर पाएंगे। इसे लेकर डीएमआरसी की तैयारी अंतिम चरण में है। सब कुछ ठीक रहा तो इसे जुलाई तक शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। अभी तक यात्रियों को सिर्फ मेट्रो स्मार्ट कार्ड रिचार्ज कराने के लिए यह सुविधा मिलती है।
