नोटबंदी: बैंक में कैश खत्म होते ही टावर पर चढ़ा किसान, लोग हैरान
नोटबंदी के बाद से ही कैश की किल्लत से जूझ रहा और बैंकों की लाइन में लगने वाले किसान ने जब एक बार फिर बैंक के बाहर नो कैश का बोर्ड देखा तो उसका सब्र जवाब दे गया। वह बोर्ड देखते ही मोबाइल टावर पर जा चढ़ा और फिर उसने जो किया उससे वहां मौजूद भीड़ की सांसें थम गईं।
