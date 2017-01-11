बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नोटबंदी ने तोड़ी भारतीय प्रिंट मीडिया की कमर, हजारों पत्रकारों ने गंवाई नौकरियां
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 12:14 PM IST
Photo Credit: सोशल मीडिया
नोटबंदी के 50 दिनों के बाद जहां छोटे व मझोले उद्योगों पर असर पड़ा है वहीं भारतीय मीडिया पर भी इसका बुरा असर दिखना शुरु हो गया है। वर्ष 2017 की शुरुआत भारत में प्रिंट मीडिया के लिए अच्छी नहीं रही है। विशेषरूप से नोटबंदी के बाद कई छोटे-बड़े मीडिया हाउस तो बंदी के कगार पर हैं ही, बड़े समूहों ने भी छंटनी और तालाबंदी शुरू कर दी है। भारतीय मीडिया पर पड़ रहे बुरे असर पर एक रिपोर्ट
:-
(रिपोर्ट साभारः www.dw.com/)
