बहुत अंधविश्वासी है दिल्ली का सीरियल रेपिस्ट, खास कपड़ों में ही करता था रेप
Delhi
Delhi NCR
Delhi serial rapist is very superstitious, special clothing used in rape
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 06:26 PM IST
दिल्ली के अशोकनगर में पकड़ा गया सीरियल रेपिस्ट एक ही तरह के कपड़े और जूते पहनकर बच्चियों से दुष्कर्म करता था। इससे भी खास बात यह है कि वह दोपहर दो बजे के बाद ही रेप करता था। इस बात का खुलासा खुद सीरियल रेपिस्ट सुनील रस्तोगी ने पुलिस पूछताछ में किया है।
