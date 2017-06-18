बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जिंदा नवजात को अस्पताल ने बता दिया मरा, दफनाने गया परिवार तो रोने लगा मासूम
Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 08:42 PM IST
दिल्ली के सफदरजंग अस्पताल में डॉक्टरों की बड़ी लापरवाही का मामला सामने आया है। यहां एक महिला ने एक बच्चे को जन्म दिया और अस्पताल ने कहा कि नवजात मृत पैदा हुआ है। इसके बाद नवजात को पैकेट में सील कर परिजन को अंतिम क्रिया के लिए सौंप दिया गया।
