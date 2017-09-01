बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कूड़े का पहाड़ ढहने से दूर तक उछला नाले का पानी, बह गए लोग और गाड़ियां, देखें हादसे की फोटोज
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
delhi ghazipur landfill collapes, 2 died many injured on friday
{"_id":"59a995354f1c1b01278b4dcc","slug":"delhi-ghazipur-landfill-collapes-2-died-many-injured-on-friday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0915\u0942\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0922\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0909\u091b\u0932\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u092c\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 10:43 PM IST
शुक्रवार को पूर्वी दिल्ली में बड़ा हादसा हुआ। गाजीपुर में कूड़े का पहाड़ अचानक धंस गया। हादसे में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। कई लोग जख्मी हो गए। कई गाड़ियां भी मलबे की चपेट में आ गईं। पूर्वी दिल्ली नगर निगम की मेयर नीमा भगत ने हादसे की जांच के आदेश दिए हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a8f5e54f1c1bf3278b4c13","slug":"code-word-of-ram-rahim-in-panchkula-cbi-court","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0932\u092c, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"59a8fa0d4f1c1be0278b4b58","slug":"ram-rahim-wants-to-make-a-film-on-neta-ji","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"59a3b6664f1c1b0a578b461b","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-chief-gurmeet-ram-rahim-sentencing-honeypreet-insan-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0924\u0928\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59a93c284f1c1b5c738b4ad9","slug":"delhi-gazipur-garbage-dumping-land-collapse-many-vehical-trapped","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0938\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u200c\u093f\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0942\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930, 2 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092e\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"59a976f14f1c1be8278b4c83","slug":"delhi-bhalswa-and-okhla-dumping-ground-become-dangerous-after-ghazipur-landfill-collapse","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0932\u0947\u0935\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0917\u093e\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0942\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921\u092b\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a95e794f1c1b4d738b4b8a","slug":"delhi-ghazipur-border-garbage-mountain-slides-death-of-few","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0942\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e, \u0926\u094b \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
02:08
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"59a967484f1c1b02278b4b68","slug":"garbage-dumped-even-after-the-period-ended-in-3-sanitary-landfills-of-delhi","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 3 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u0947\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921\u092b\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0935\u0927\u093f \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0942\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!