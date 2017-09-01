Download App
kavya kavya

कूड़े का पहाड़ ढहने से दूर तक उछला नाले का पानी, बह गए लोग और गाड़ियां, देखें हादसे की फोटोज

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 10:43 PM IST
delhi ghazipur landfill collapes, 2 died many injured on friday

शुक्रवार को पूर्वी दिल्ली में बड़ा हादसा हुआ। गाजीपुर में कूड़े का पहाड़ अचानक धंस गया। हादसे में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। कई लोग जख्मी हो गए। कई गाड़ियां भी मलबे की चपेट में आ गईं। पूर्वी दिल्ली नगर निगम की मेयर नीमा भगत ने हादसे की जांच के आदेश दिए हैं।

Your Story has been saved!