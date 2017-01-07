बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
खतरनाक सांपों से भी जहरीला है ये इंसान, थूक दे तो हो जाए किसी की भी मौत
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 03:39 PM IST
अब तक आपने सुना होगा कि जहरीले सांप के काटने से इंसान की मौत हो सकती है लेकिन क्या आपने किसी ऐसे इंसान के बारे में सुना है जिसके थूक से ही किसी की मौत हो सकती है।
