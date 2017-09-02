बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दिल्ली बुक फेयर में किताबों के नहीं खरीददार, लेडीज बैग और मसाजर के स्टॉल पर लगती है भीड़
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
delhi book fair get less book lovers, handbag and massager stall crowded
{"_id":"59aaafd44f1c1b0b278b4e1f","slug":"delhi-book-fair-get-less-book-lovers-handbag-and-massager-stall-crowded","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940\u091c \u092c\u0948\u0917 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0938\u093e\u091c\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0949\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 06:49 PM IST
दिल्ली के प्रगति मैदान में चल रहे पुस्तक मेले में सिर्फ किताबों की दुनिया मिलेगी। अगर आप ऐसा सोच रहे है तो गलत हैं। पुस्तक मेले में इस बार किताबों के साथ ही चल रहे स्टेशनरी मेले में आपको लेडीज हैंडबैग के अलावा मसाज करने वाली मशीन, ड्राई कूलर के साथ बच्चों के खिलौने के स्टॉल भी मौजूद है। इनकी मौजूदगी का नतीजा यह है कि लोग किताबों से ज्यादा इन स्टॉल पर समय बिता रहे हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59aa41834f1c1be9278b4d18","slug":"honeypreet-insan-escaped-to-nepal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59aa6ac24f1c1b56738b4dc1","slug":"ram-rahim-sentencing-honeypreet-insan-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0909\u0930\u094d\u092b '\u0939\u0928\u0940', \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u091b\u093e\u0908? \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a8fa0d4f1c1be0278b4b58","slug":"ram-rahim-wants-to-make-a-film-on-neta-ji","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!