डेढ़ साल की बच्ची से रेप के बाद फूटा स्वाति का गुस्सा, गृहमंत्री के घर के बाहर धरने पर बैठीं
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 06:10 PM IST
हौजखास इलाके मेें डेढ़ साल की बच्ची के साथ हुई रेप की घटना के बाद दिल्ली महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष स्वाति जयहिंद का गुस्सा एक बार फिर फूट पड़ा।
