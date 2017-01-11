बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सम्मान को इस मंच पर चढ़ीं जब पहलवान बेटियां तो बजने लगा दंगल-दंगल
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 07:46 PM IST
गुरुग्राम में चल रहे प्रवासी हरियाणा दिवस के मौके पर बुधवार को देश की पहलवान बेटियों गीता और बबीता फौगाट को भी सम्मानित किया गया। इस दौरान मंच पर पहलवान बेटियों के चढ़ते ही हाल में रिलिज हुई फिल्म का टाइटल सॉन्ग बजने लगा।
