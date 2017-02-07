बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अब 'डलहौजी' नहीं 'दारा शिकोह' रोड कहिए, औरंगजेब के भाई के नाम पर हुआ नामकरण
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 03:02 PM IST
Photo Credit: विवेक निगम/अमर उजाला
एनडीएमसी ने सोमवार को डलहौजी रोड का नाम बदल दिया। अब इस रोड का नाम औरंगजेब के भाई दारा शिकोह के नाम पर कर दिया गया है।
