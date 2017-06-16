बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अब कम होगा आपके महीने के राशन का बजट, GST से सस्ते होंगे डेली यूज के ये सामान
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 08:47 PM IST
1 जुलाई से देशभर में लागू होनेवाली नई टैक्स व्यवस्था में यानी जीएसटी से आपके महीने के राशन पर खर्च होने वाला बजट कम होने वाला है। जीएसटी लागू होने के बाद रोजमर्रा के कई सामान सस्ते हो जाएंगे।
