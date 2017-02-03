सिर्फ एक क्लिक पर सात लाख लोगों को लगाया 3700 करोड़ का चूना
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
Cyber Crime: Like links on the internet from home, down 3,700 million swindle, three arrested{"_id":"589347d34f1c1bda17e7ff58","slug":"cyber-crime-like-links-on-the-internet-from-home-down-3-700-million-swindle-three-arrested","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e 3700 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0942\u0928\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घर बैठे इंटरनेट के माध्यम से मोटी कमाई का लालच दे सात लाख लोगों से 3700 करोड़ रुपये की ठगी का मामला सामने आया है। यूपी पुलिस की स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स (एसटीएफ) ने मामले में नोएडा के सेक्टर-63 से तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। एसटीएफ ने इनके दर्जन भर बैंक खातों में जमा 524 करोड़ रुपये भी जब्त कर लिए हैं। आरोपियों ने धोखाधड़ी की रकम से राजनीति और बॉलीबुड में अच्छी पकड़ बना ली थी।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.