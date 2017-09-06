बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फरीदाबाद : नोटबंदी में शहरवासियों ने बैंकों पर की जमकर की धनवर्षा, जमा करवाई इतने करोड़
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
crores are deposited to banks in faridabad during demonetization
{"_id":"59b002c84f1c1bfa7f8b45f4","slug":"crores-are-deposited-to-banks-in-faridabad-during-demonetization","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u0940\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 : \u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0928\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937\u093e, \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 08:42 PM IST
पिछले साल नवंबर में रातोंरात लिया गया 500 और 1000 रुपये के नोट बंद करने का निर्णय जनता पर तो भारी पड़ा, लेकिन बैंक मालामाल हो गए। औद्योगिक नगरी फरीदाबाद के लोगों ने नोटबंदी के दौरान बैंकों पर जमकर धनवर्षा की। साल की पहली छमाही की रिपोर्ट में जो आंकड़ा निकलकर आया है उसके मुताबिक अकेले फरीदाबाद से ही 33,465 करोड़ रुपया जिले की 302 बैंक शाखाओं में जमा हुआ है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59ab92404f1c1be8278b4efb","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-rohtak-jail-prisoners-on-hunger-strike","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e, \u0915\u0948\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ab8c814f1c1b53738b4df9","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-suspence-on-honeypreet-insan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59aa41834f1c1be9278b4d18","slug":"honeypreet-insan-escaped-to-nepal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!