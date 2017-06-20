बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बच्चों से जल्दी मिलने की चाह में कैब में बैठी मां, ड्राइवर ने लूट ली इज्जत
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 02:49 PM IST
मसूरी में महिला से रेप के मामले में एक बार फिर जानकार ही इज्जत लूटने वाला दरिंदा निकला। पीड़िता के अनुसार घर में बच्चे अकेले थे। उनसे मिलने की जल्दी के चलते वह जानकारी पिंटू यादव की कैब में बैठी मगर उसे नहीं पता था कि वह उसके साथ दरिंदगी करेगा। पीड़िता के अनुसार आरोपी पिंटू मसूरी का ही रहने वाला है और वह उसे पहले से जानती है। वह एक बार पहले भी उसकी कैब में बैठकर मसूरी से गाजियाबाद आ चुकी है।
