दो भाईयों ने पहले डॉगी संग किया रेप फिर उसे उतारा मौत के घाट
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 11:56 AM IST
नारायणा इलाके में एक डॉगी(कुतिया) के साथ आप्राकृतिक यौनाचार (दुष्कर्म) का मामला सामने आया है। आरोपियों न सिर्फ यह कुकृत्य किया बल्कि डॉगी को बेरहमी से मार दिया।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
