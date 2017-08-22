बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नेताओं, जजों और अफसरों के घर चोरी कर आलीशान जिंदगी जीने वाला 'सुपर चोर' गिरफ्तार
super thief who stole from politicians and judges to live a lavish life nabbed by police
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 04:31 PM IST
Photo Credit: सोशल मीडिया
बंटी चोर की तरह ही शानो-शौकत से रहने वाले शेवरले क्रूज कार वाले सुपर चोर को पुलिस ने दबोचा है। पकड़े गए आरोपी की पहचान सिद्धार्थ मेहरोत्रा (27) के रूप में हुई है।
