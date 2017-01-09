बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सनकी बेटे ने ढाई मिनट में 36 बार चाकू से वार कर उतारा था पिता को मौत के घाट
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 03:34 PM IST
दिल्ली के मधु विहार में रविवार को बेटे द्वारा किए गए पिता के कत्ल के मामले में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा हुआ है। आरोपी सनकी बेटे राहुल ने पुलिस पूछताछ में बताया है कि उसने अपने पिता रविंद्र माटा पर लगभग ढाई मिनट में चाकू से 36 बार वारकर उनका कत्ल किया।
