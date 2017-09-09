Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

गाज‌ियाबादः छात्रा के उतरने से पहले ही चला दी बस, कुचलकर हुई मासूम मौत

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 06:03 PM IST
silver shine school bus run over 6 year old girl when she was deboarding from bus in ghaziabad

गुरुग्राम में शुक्रवार को स्कूल प्रशासन की लापरवाही से हुई एक मासूम की मौत के बाद आज गाजियाबाद में स्कूल बस ने एक 6 वर्षीय छात्रा की जान ले ली। 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

ghaziabad news silver shine school

प्रद्युमन मर्डर केस

प्रद्युमन मर्डर केसः 7 दिन में चार्जशीट, CM बोले- रद्द हो सकती है रायन स्कूल की मान्यता

pradyuman thakur death case: mla reaches school, parents protest against school and all updates

Most Viewed

आखिर क्यों जेल में बंद राम रहीम को डुप्लीकेट बता रहे लोग, 3 कारण?

why people are talking about duplicate Ram Rahim locked in jail
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

राम रहीम के मामले में सामने आई नई जानकारी

Victim statement in CBI Evidence Report, Big News
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

रेप केस में राम रहीम अगर जेल न जाते तो अगले निशाने पर थे 'नेता जी'

rape convicted gurmeet Ram Rahim wants to make a film on subhash chandra boss
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
revolutionary poet pash poems best of pash pash ki kavitayein
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - कवि पाश की 5 कविताएं जो पढ़ी जानी चाहिए

best five Braj language poems of Bharatendu Harishchandra
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल: भारतेंदु हरिश्चंद्र की पांच लोकप्रिय ब्रज भाषी कवितायें

Serenity
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारे पाठक अशोक विज ने बयां की, पुरसुकून रात

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल मामला : स्कूल में है 30 सीसीटीवी कैमरे, 16 थे केवल दुरुस्त 

रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल मामला : स्कूल में है 30 सीसीटीवी कैमरे, 16 थे केवल दुरुस्त 

बाल शोषण करने में सबसे बदनाम है दक्षिण अफ्रीका

बाल शोषण करने में सबसे बदनाम है दक्षिण अफ्रीका

राम रहीम के डेरे ने खोली, तलाशी में मिली प्लास्टिक करेंसी की असलियत

राम रहीम के डेरे ने खोली, तलाशी में मिली प्लास्टिक करेंसी की असलियत

डेरे के रहस्य से उठा पर्दा, अस्पताल के भीतर चल रहा था गैरकानूनी ऑर्गन ट्रांसप्लांट

डेरे के रहस्य से उठा पर्दा, अस्पताल के भीतर चल रहा था गैरकानूनी ऑर्गन ट्रांसप्लांट

Your Story has been saved!