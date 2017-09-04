100 करोड़ की मालकिन ने 9वीं पास से की दिल्ली में शादी, अब मौत बनी रहस्य
करीब 100 करोड़ रुपए की संपत्ति की मालकिन और जयपुर के जसोदा देवी कॉलेज एंड इंस्टीट्यूशन्स की चेयरपर्सन शुभांगना राज सावलानी की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में हुई मौत संदेह के कई सवालों में घिर गई है। इसके साथ ही शुभांगना के पति ने अपने और शुभांगना के रिश्ते की बारे में भी कई चौंकाने वाली बातें बताईं हैं।
