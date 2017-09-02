बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सारा हत्याकांड: विधायक अमनमणि की कार कई बार पलटी तो क्यों छत पर नहीं आया कोई स्क्रैच
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
sara singh murder case, her brother tells court that mla amanmani car had no scratch after accident
{"_id":"59aa767e4f1c1b4c738b4c98","slug":"sara-singh-murder-case-her-brother-tells-court-that-mla-amanmani-car-had-no-scratch-after-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0905\u092e\u0928\u092e\u0923\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091b\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0948\u091a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 02:45 PM IST
सारा सिंह हत्याकांड मामले में शुक्रवार को उसके भाई हर्ष सिंह की गवाही हुई। गवाही में हर्ष ने अदालत को बताया कि हादसे में सारा की मौत की सूचना पर जब वह घटनास्थल पर पहुंचा तो अमनमणि त्रिपाठी की कार की छत पर स्क्रैच नहीं देखे, जबकि बताया गया था कि हादसे में कार कई बार पलटी थी।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a90a3a4f1c1b09278b4ac2","slug":"randy-couple-having-intimate-at-riverbank-in-colombia","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"598d816f4f1c1b914d8b4b4e","slug":"ias-officer-mukesh-pandey-suicide-and-her-wife-first-reaction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0908\u090f\u090f\u0938 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0936\u0935 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a3c52b227d5147388b458a","slug":"brazen-couple-having-intimate-at-hackney-downs-railway-station-in-london","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940, \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!