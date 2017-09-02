Download App
kavya kavya

सारा हत्याकांड: विधायक अमनमणि की कार कई बार पलटी तो क्यों छत पर नहीं आया कोई स्क्रैच

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गाज‌ियाबाद

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 02:45 PM IST
sara singh murder case, her brother tells court that mla amanmani car had no scratch after accident

सारा सिंह हत्याकांड मामले में शुक्रवार को उसके भाई हर्ष सिंह की गवाही हुई। गवाही में हर्ष ने अदालत को बताया कि हादसे में सारा की मौत की सूचना पर जब वह घटनास्थल पर पहुंचा तो अमनमणि त्रिपाठी की कार की छत पर स्क्रैच नहीं देखे, जबकि बताया गया था कि हादसे में कार कई बार पलटी थी।

Your Story has been saved!