खुर्जा में रालोद प्रत्याशी के भाई समेत दो की गोली मारकर हत्या
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 09:12 PM IST
रालोद प्रत्याशी मनोज गौतम के छोटे भाई विनोद गौतम और उनके दोस्त सचिन की सोमवार देर शाम गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। सोमवार शाम रालोद के महासचिव जयंत चौधरी की रैली के बाद से लापता हुए इन दोनों लोगों के खून से लथपथ शव मंगलवार सुबह अगवाल गांव में आम के बाग में मिले।
