Election-2017

खुर्जा में रालोद प्रत्याशी के भाई समेत दो की गोली मारकर हत्या

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 09:12 PM IST
RLD candidate's brother and two shot dead

रालोद प्रत्याशी मनोज गौतम के छोटे भाई विनोद गौतम और उनके दोस्त सचिन की सोमवार देर शाम गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। सोमवार शाम रालोद के महासचिव जयंत चौधरी की रैली के बाद से लापता हुए इन दोनों लोगों के खून से लथपथ शव मंगलवार सुबह अगवाल गांव में आम के बाग में मिले।

Browse By Tags

manoj gautam vinod gautam

शिवसेना के हुए हार्दिक

हार्दिक पटेल होंगे गुजरात में शिवसेना के सीएम पद के उम्मीदवार

Shivsena to target BJP with Hardik in Gujarat

