बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आरोपियों ने महिला को जबरन पिलाई थी बीयर, फिर गुरुग्राम से ग्रेटर नोएडा तक करते रहे दरिंदगी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
police arrested four accused of sohna gangrape case withen 48 hours
{"_id":"594beb424f1c1b933e8b478e","slug":"police-arrested-four-accused-of-sohna-gangrape-case-withen-48-hours","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0928 \u092a\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092f\u0930, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u094b\u090f\u0921\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 09:37 PM IST
पिछले तीन दिनों से चल रहे गुरुग्राम से लाई गई महिला से गैंगरेप के मामले में पुलिस ने दो मुख्य आरोपियों समेत चार लोगों की गिरफ्तारी कर घटना का खुलासा कर दिया है। जबकि अभी गैंगरेप का ग्रेनो का एक आरोपी फरार चल रहा है। हरियाणा के दो आरोपी देह व्यापार से जुड़े हुए हैं और उन्होंने ही महिला को ग्रेटर नोएडा के तीनों आरोपियों के सुपुर्द किया था।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593d4dd24f1c1ba75d9bee92","slug":"body-found-from-bhakra-canal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- '\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902'","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593d776e4f1c1bb25d9bf16e","slug":"bhadohi-groom-remained-hostage-for-twenty-hours-in-the-in-laws-house-returned-without-brides","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0940\u0938 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u0928 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593ab7254f1c1b831c9cb105","slug":"forest-guard-murder-in-mandi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092b\u0949\u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0932\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top