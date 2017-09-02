बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PICS: भाजपा नेता गजेंद्र भाटी को पहले आंख फिर सीने और पेट में मारी गोलियां, हुई मौत
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 05:23 PM IST
गाजियाबाद के खोड़ा इलाके में शनिवार दिनदहाड़े बीजेपी नेता गजेंद्र भाटी को दो अज्ञात बदमाशों ने गोली दी। गोली लगने के बाद गजेंद्र भाटी (32) को नोएडा के मेट्रो अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया जहां इलाज के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
