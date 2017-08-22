अस्पताल के सीवर में मजदूर कर रहे थे सफाई, जहरीली गैस की चपेट में आकर 1 की मौत
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
one labourer dead during cleaning of sewer because of toxic gas in lnjp hospital{"_id":"599a7c104f1c1b735b8b4a6c","slug":"one-labourer-dead-during-cleaning-of-sewer-because-of-toxic-gas-in-lnjp-hospital","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0935\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0938\u092b\u093e\u0908, \u091c\u0939\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u0948\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0915\u0930 1 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
राजधानी में सीवर की सफाई के दौरान जहरीली गैस की चपेट में आकर दम घुटने से मौतों का सिलसिला थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। वसंतकुंज, लाजपत नगर और आनंद विहार के बाद अब एलएनजेपी अस्पताल परिसर में सीवर की सफाई के दौरान हुए हादसे में एक मजदूर की मौत हो गई, जबकि तीन बेहोश हो गए।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.