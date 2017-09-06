बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पत्नी और बेटे का गला रेता फिर फंखे से लगा ली फांसी, सुसाइड नोट में बताई वजह
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
man killed wife and 12 year old son then commits sucide in nihal vihar delhi
{"_id":"59af96ac4f1c1b7f078b48b9","slug":"man-killed-wife-and-12-year-old-son-then-commits-sucide-in-nihal-vihar-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0947\u0924\u093e \u092b\u200c\u093f\u0930 \u092b\u0902\u0916\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0932\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 12:03 PM IST
निहाल विहार में एक फाइनेंसर ने पत्नी और 12 साल के बेटे की चाकू से गला रेतकर हत्या करने के बाद खुदकुशी कर ली। मृतक के पास से सुसाइड नोट मिला है जिसमें उसने अपने इस बड़े कदम को उठाने की वजह बताई है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59abd1034f1c1b0d278b4fea","slug":"why-people-are-talking-about-duplicate-ram-rahim-locked-in-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, 3 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923?","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59aa80ef4f1c1b0b278b4da0","slug":"victim-statement-in-cbi-evidence-report-big-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a90a3a4f1c1b09278b4ac2","slug":"randy-couple-having-intimate-at-riverbank-in-colombia","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!