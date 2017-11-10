Download App
नोएडा : पूरे दिन चला आयकर विभाग का सर्च अभियान, हुए ये बड़े खुलासे

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नोएडा

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 10:01 AM IST
in noida income tax department did it's search mission all day and found these main disclosures

नोएडा में शुक्रवार को आयकर विभाग द्वारा पूरे दिन सर्च अभियान जारी रहा । जिसके तहत नोएडा के कुछ प्रमुख इंजीनियरों के ठिकानों पर छापामारी की गयी। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार नोएडा में कार्यरत एक इंजीनियर के 7 शहरों में 20 से ज्यादा ठिकानों पर आयकर विभाग की टीम ने छापामारी की है।

crime news noida news

