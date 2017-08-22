आपका शहर Close

kavya kavya

ट्रेन में मां-बेटी की लाश मिलने के बाद दामाद ने खोला रिश्तों को तार-तार करने वाला सच

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 04:30 PM IST
husband killer her wife and mother in law for property in delhi

महानंदा एक्सप्रेस की बोगियों में मां-बेटी की हत्या किए जाने की गुत्थी को रेलवे पुलिस ने सुलझा लिया है। पुलिस ने हत्या के आरोप में बेटी के पति को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी की पहचान गांव याकूबपुर बुलंदशहर निवासी पुष्पेंद्र के रूप में हुई है। आरोपी ने खुलासा किया है कि वह मां-बेटी के व्यवहार से तंग था और उनके अक्सर घर छोड़कर निकल जाने से गांव में बदनामी हो रही थी।

प्राइवेट स्कूलों पर नकेल

दिल्ली सरकार के प्रस्ताव को एलजी की मंजूरी, ओवरटेक करेंगे 449 प्राइवेट स्कूल

lg anil baijal approves delhi government proposal of overtaking 449 private schools of delhi

