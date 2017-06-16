बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गुरुग्राम गैंगरेप में दरिंदों ने की थी बस एक गलती, वहीं से पुलिस को मिला ये अहम सुराग
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 04:44 PM IST
आईएमटी मानेसर में 29 मई को महिला के साथ टाटा मैजिक वैन में हुए गैंगरेप मामले में पुलिस ने नौ दिन बाद आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। लेकिन इन आरोपियों को पकड़ने में पुलिस के पसीने छूट गए। आखिरकार पुलिस को आरोपियों की एक गलती का पता चला जिसके बाद हैवानियत की इस पूरी घटना का राज खुल गया...
