गुरुग्राम गैंगरेप में दरिंदों ने की थी बस एक गलती, वहीं से पुलिस को मिला ये अहम सुराग

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 04:44 PM IST
Gurugram gangrape accused made a fault and police got 10 clues and arrested all three

आईएमटी मानेसर में 29 मई को महिला के साथ टाटा मैजिक वैन में हुए गैंगरेप मामले में पुलिस ने नौ दिन बाद आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। लेकिन इन आरोपियों को पकड़ने में पुलिस के पसीने छूट गए। आखिरकार पुलिस को आरोपियों की एक गलती का पता चला जिसके बाद हैवानियत की इस पूरी घटना का राज खुल गया...

Browse By Tags

gang rape in haryana gang rape on highway

