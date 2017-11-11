बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
स्कूटी पर जा रहा था डॉक्टर सामने से आई बाइक, गोलियों से कर दिया लहूलुहान
{"_id":"5a06f8a44f1c1b78548bc3f5","slug":"gurugram-doctor-shot-in-the-day-light-condition-serious","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915, \u0917\u094b\u0932\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u200c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0932\u0939\u0942\u0932\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 10:00 AM IST
Photo Credit: सुदर्शन झा/अमर उजाला
गुरुग्राम सेक्टर-9 राजकीय स्नातकोत्तर कॉलेज के पास से स्कूटी पर जा रहे एक डॉक्टर को शनिवार सुबह बदमाशों ने गोली मार दी।
