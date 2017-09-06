बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
महिलाओं को घर में बंधक बना लूट कर रहे बदमाशों ने गार्ड को मारी गोली, मौत
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
guard shot dead by due to saving woman
{"_id":"59b01e944f1c1bf17f8b4624","slug":"guard-shot-dead-by-due-to-saving-woman","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 09:43 PM IST
पॉश सेक्टर-44 में प्लंबर बनकर दिनदहाड़े घर में घुसे तीन बदमाशों ने दो महिलाओं को बंधक बनाकर लूटपाट का प्रयास किया। महिलाओं के शोर मचाने पर बदमाशों ने उन्हें तमंचे की बट मार घायल कर दिया। मदद के लिए पहुंचे पड़ोसी के गार्ड की बदमाशों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। इसके बाद लोगों ने एक बदमाश को दबोच लिया और उसकी जमकर पिटाई कर दी। थाना सेक्टर-39 पुलिस ने घायल बदमाश को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है और उसके साथियों की तलाश कर रही है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59abd1034f1c1b0d278b4fea","slug":"why-people-are-talking-about-duplicate-ram-rahim-locked-in-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, 3 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923?","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59aa80ef4f1c1b0b278b4da0","slug":"victim-statement-in-cbi-evidence-report-big-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a90a3a4f1c1b09278b4ac2","slug":"randy-couple-having-intimate-at-riverbank-in-colombia","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!