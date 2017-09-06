Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

महिलाओं को घर में बंधक बना लूट कर रहे बदमाशों ने गार्ड को मारी गोली, मौत

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नोएडा

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 09:43 PM IST
guard shot dead by due to saving woman

पॉश सेक्टर-44 में प्लंबर बनकर दिनदहाड़े घर में घुसे तीन बदमाशों ने दो महिलाओं को बंधक बनाकर लूटपाट का प्रयास किया। महिलाओं के शोर मचाने पर बदमाशों ने उन्हें तमंचे की बट मार घायल कर दिया। मदद के लिए पहुंचे पड़ोसी के गार्ड की बदमाशों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। इसके बाद लोगों ने एक बदमाश को दबोच लिया और उसकी जमकर पिटाई कर दी। थाना सेक्टर-39 पुलिस ने घायल बदमाश को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है और उसके साथियों की तलाश कर रही है।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

murder crime

यूपी बीजेपी में बदलाव

यूपी भाजपा में होंगे बड़े बदलाव, नए चेहरे संभालेंगे पार्टी की जिम्मेदारी

new leaders to take place in Uttar Pradesh BJP.

Most Viewed

आखिर क्यों जेल में बंद राम रहीम को डुप्लीकेट बता रहे लोग, 3 कारण?

why people are talking about duplicate Ram Rahim locked in jail
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

राम रहीम के मामले में सामने आई नई जानकारी

Victim statement in CBI Evidence Report, Big News
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

नदी किनारे बनाए अंतरंग संबंध, वीडियो वायरल होते ही प्रेमी जोड़ा गिरफ्तार

Randy couple having intimate at riverbank in Colombia
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
a journalist and a poet raghuvir sahay
काव्य चर्चा

रघुवीर सहाय: ख़बरों को कविता में पिरोने वाला कवि

ganesh visarjan par do kavita poem on ganesh visarjan ganesh utsav
इरशाद

गणपति विसर्जन : दो कविताएं

Ghazal
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक डॉ. नसीमा निशा कह रही हैं, मज़हब पहरेदार कहां है?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
म्यांमार से जान बचाकर भाग रहे रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, दर्दनाक हैं ये तस्वीरें

म्यांमार से जान बचाकर भाग रहे रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, दर्दनाक हैं ये तस्वीरें

क्यों, म्यांमार को छोड़ना चाहते हैं रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, ये है वजह?

क्यों, म्यांमार को छोड़ना चाहते हैं रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, ये है वजह?

इराक और सीरिया के बाद सबसे ज्यादा भारत में मारे जाते हैं पत्रकार

इराक और सीरिया के बाद सबसे ज्यादा भारत में मारे जाते हैं पत्रकार

इन कारणों से हमेशा चर्चा में बनी रहती थी पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश

इन कारणों से हमेशा चर्चा में बनी रहती थी पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश

Your Story has been saved!