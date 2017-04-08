डेढ़ साल से भूत बन पड़ोसियों को परेशान कर रही थी लड़की, खुद ही बताया कब्र का पता!
दिल्ली से सटे फरीदाबाद से शनिवार सुबह एक ऐसी घटना सुर्खियों में आई जिसे सुनकर आप यकीन नहीं कर पाएंगे और आपके रोंगटे खड़े हो जाएंगे। अगर भूत-प्रेतों पर आपका थोड़ा भी विश्वास है तो ये घटना आपको चौंका देगी। (सभी फोटोः योगश शर्मा/फरीदाबाद)
