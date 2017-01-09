आपका शहर Close

प‌िता को 36 चाकू मार कत्ल करने वाले का अतीत पहले से काफी हिंसक

राजीव कुमार/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 05:38 PM IST
frantic son who killed his father having violent past, know all about him

राहुल माटा ज‌िसने अपने प‌िता की बड़ी बेरहमी से हत्या कर दी उसका अतीत पहले से ही काफी ‌ह‌िंसक रहा है। यही नहीं इसकी वजह से वह जेल भी जा चुका है। गौरतलब है क‌ि राहुल माटा की खराब आदतों की वजह से परिजन उसे जायदाद से बेदखल करने की तैयारी कर रहे थे। इस बात की भनक लगने के बाद राहुल ने यह कदम उठाया। अभी तक की जांच में पता चला है कि राहुल को उसकी खराब बर्ताव की वजह से मर्चेंट नेवी से बर्खास्त किया गया था।

सपा का दंगल

मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश ने साबित किया वही हैं सपा के 'बॉस'

akhilesh yadav proves he is the boss of SP.

