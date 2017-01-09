पिता को 36 चाकू मार कत्ल करने वाले का अतीत पहले से काफी हिंसक
राहुल माटा जिसने अपने पिता की बड़ी बेरहमी से हत्या कर दी उसका अतीत पहले से ही काफी हिंसक रहा है। यही नहीं इसकी वजह से वह जेल भी जा चुका है। गौरतलब है कि राहुल माटा की खराब आदतों की वजह से परिजन उसे जायदाद से बेदखल करने की तैयारी कर रहे थे। इस बात की भनक लगने के बाद राहुल ने यह कदम उठाया। अभी तक की जांच में पता चला है कि राहुल को उसकी खराब बर्ताव की वजह से मर्चेंट नेवी से बर्खास्त किया गया था।
