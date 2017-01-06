आपका शहर Close

जब-जब मनाएंगे नए साल का जश्न तब-तब दर्द देंगी ये पांच तस्वीरें, जानिए क्यों

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 03:36 PM IST
five mass molestation and crimen against women cases in delhi -ncr

न्यू ईयर पार्टी के दौरान बेंगलूरू में सरेआम पुलिस की मौजूदगी में लड़कियों को छेड़ा गया। इस घटना ने पूरे देश को हिला कर रख दिया। दो दिन बाद ऐसा ही एक सीसीटीवी फुटेज दिल्ली में सामने आया जिसमें बाइक सवार लड़की को सड़क पर घूम रहे लड़कों ने खिंचने की कोशिश की। इस घटना का सीसीटीवी फुटेज सामने आया जिसके बाद हर ओर ये चर्चा होने लगी कि दिल्ली में पहले ऐसा नहीं होता था। हालांकि सरेआम लड़कियों के साथ ऐसी घटनाओं की लंबी फेहरिस्त है जिसे शायद कुछ दिनों के बाद ही भूला दिया जाता है। हम आपको महिलाओं के खिलाफ होने वाले ऐसी ही दर्दनाक घटनाओं के बारे में बता रहे हैं जो पिछले एक साल में दिल्ली-एनसीआर में घटी हैं...

