फेसबुक पर DU को लेक्चरर भेज रहा बहू को गंदे मैसेज व वीडियो
दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय के एक कॉलेज के लेक्चरर पर बहु ने फेसबुक पर अश्लील मैसेज और वीडियो भेजने का आरोप लगाया है। पीड़ित महिला का कहना है कि उसका ससुर फर्जी प्रोफाइल बनाकर या किसी और के जरिये दो साल से आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट कर रहा है। 3 सितंबर को अश्लील मैसेज देखकर महिला ने नोएडा साइबर क्राइम सेल से शिकायत कर दी।
