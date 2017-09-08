Download App
kavya kavya

फेसबुक पर DU को लेक्चरर भेज रहा बहू को गंदे मैसेज व वीडियो

अमित सिंह/अमर उजाला, नोएडा

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 09:42 PM IST
father in law sending obscene messages and videos on fb

दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय के एक कॉलेज के लेक्चरर पर बहु ने फेसबुक पर अश्लील मैसेज और वीडियो भेजने का आरोप लगाया है। पीड़ित महिला का कहना है कि उसका ससुर फर्जी प्रोफाइल बनाकर या किसी और के जरिये दो साल से आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट कर रहा है। 3 सितंबर को अश्लील मैसेज देखकर महिला ने नोएडा साइबर क्राइम सेल से शिकायत कर दी।

