मरने से पहले खून से लथपथ वो मांगता रहा पानी, पब्लिक बनाती रही VIDEO

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 11:51 AM IST
delhi young man stabbed to death, people busy making video

दिल्ली के ख्याला इलाके में मंगलवार कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसने इंसानियत को शर्मसार कर दिया। बदमाशों ने दिन-दहाड़े एक युवक को चाकू से गोद डाला। युवक सड़क पर पल-पल मरता हुआ पानी मांगता रहा, लेकिन भीड़ बजाए उसे पानी देने या अस्पताल ले जाने के उसकी मौत का वीडियो बनाती रही। 

Your Story has been saved!