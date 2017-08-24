बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मरने से पहले खून से लथपथ वो मांगता रहा पानी, पब्लिक बनाती रही VIDEO
Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 11:51 AM IST
दिल्ली के ख्याला इलाके में मंगलवार कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसने इंसानियत को शर्मसार कर दिया। बदमाशों ने दिन-दहाड़े एक युवक को चाकू से गोद डाला। युवक सड़क पर पल-पल मरता हुआ पानी मांगता रहा, लेकिन भीड़ बजाए उसे पानी देने या अस्पताल ले जाने के उसकी मौत का वीडियो बनाती रही।
