kavya kavya

शोरूम में चोरी करने घुसे बदमाशों का कारोबारी ने ऐसे किया मुकाबला, राइफल से एक को किया ढेर

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 08:47 PM IST
delhi businessman bravely faces miscreants rushed to loot showroom

दिल्ली के करावल नगर में इलेक्ट्रॉनिक शोरुम में चोरी के इरादे से घुसे आधा दर्जन बदमाशों को कारोबारी अशोक (55) ने नाकोचने चबा दिए। बदमाशों ने उन पर गोली चला दी। अशोक ने भी जांबाजी दिखाते हुए अपनी रायफल से बदमाशों पर गोली चला दी। मुठभेड़ में एक बदमाश सिर में गोली लगने से मौके पर ढेर गया। साथी के ढेर होते ही बदमाश के पांव उखड़ गया और वह मौके से फरार हो गए। दरअसल शोरूम मालिक ने सीसीटीवी से मोबाइल पर अलर्ट मिलने के बाद पड़ोसी कारोबारी को सूचित कर दिया। कारोबारी के वहां पहुंचने पर यह घटना हुई। अब पुलिस ने कारोबारी को उसकी बहादुरी के लिए सम्मानित करने का निर्णय किया है। 

