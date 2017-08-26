बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शोरूम में चोरी करने घुसे बदमाशों का कारोबारी ने ऐसे किया मुकाबला, राइफल से एक को किया ढेर
Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 08:47 PM IST
दिल्ली के करावल नगर में इलेक्ट्रॉनिक शोरुम में चोरी के इरादे से घुसे आधा दर्जन बदमाशों को कारोबारी अशोक (55) ने नाकोचने चबा दिए। बदमाशों ने उन पर गोली चला दी। अशोक ने भी जांबाजी दिखाते हुए अपनी रायफल से बदमाशों पर गोली चला दी। मुठभेड़ में एक बदमाश सिर में गोली लगने से मौके पर ढेर गया। साथी के ढेर होते ही बदमाश के पांव उखड़ गया और वह मौके से फरार हो गए। दरअसल शोरूम मालिक ने सीसीटीवी से मोबाइल पर अलर्ट मिलने के बाद पड़ोसी कारोबारी को सूचित कर दिया। कारोबारी के वहां पहुंचने पर यह घटना हुई। अब पुलिस ने कारोबारी को उसकी बहादुरी के लिए सम्मानित करने का निर्णय किया है।
