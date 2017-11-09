बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एकता बिल्डर के मालिक को गोलियों से रौंद उतार दिया मौत के घाट
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 10:35 AM IST
साहिबाबाद में एकता बिल्डर के मालिक एसपी सिंह की गाली मार कर हत्या करने का मामला सामने आया है। यह घटना शलीमार गार्डन इलाके की है। बदमाशों ने कार में एसपी सिंह को गोलियों से रौंदा।
