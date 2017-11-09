Download App
एकता बिल्डर के मालिक को गोलियों से रौंद उतार दिया मौत के घाट

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, साहिबाबाद

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 10:35 AM IST
साहिबाबाद में एकता बिल्डर के मालिक एसपी सिंह की गाली मार कर हत्या करने का मामला सामने आया है। यह घटना शलीमार गार्डन इलाके की है। बदमाशों ने कार में एसपी सिंह को गोलियों से रौंदा।

