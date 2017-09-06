अब सामने आ रहा RKGIT कॉलेज का सच, कहीं ये तो नहीं छात्रा के मौत की असल वजह
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
all about death of jahnvi rai student of rkgit college ghaziabad, many things revealed{"_id":"59af80e54f1c1b93078b4809","slug":"all-about-death-of-jahnvi-rai-student-of-rkgit-college-ghaziabad-many-things-revealed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u093e RKGIT \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एनएच-58 स्थित आरकेजीआईटी इंस्टीट्यूट की बीटेक छात्रा की मंगलवार को बीमारी के चलते हुई मौत के बाद छात्रों ने जमकर हंगामा काटा। छात्रा की मौत के बाद इस कॉलेज की कुछ ऐसी सच्चाई सामने आ रही है जो किसी भी छात्र को यहां एडमिशन लेने से पहले सोचने पर मजबूर कर दे।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.