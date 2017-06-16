आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

5 मिनट में 5 बदमाश लूट ले गए ज्वैलरी शोरूम, बाहर और अंदर का CCTV था बंद

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 10:24 AM IST
5 crooks wearing helmet entered jewellery showroom and looted 70 lakh jewellery in 5 minutes

मालवीय नगर इलाके में बृहस्पतिवार सुबह हथियारबंद बदमाशों ने ज्वेलरी शोरूम से करीब 70 लाख की ज्वेलरी लूट ली। दो बाइक से आए पांचों बदमाशों ने हेलमेट पहन रखा था। मालवीय नगर थाना पुलिस ने मामला दर्जकर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

delhi news crime news

डिफॉल्टर खाताधारकों पर शिकंजा

12 खाताधारकों के पास बैंकों के 2 लाख करोड़ बकाया

RBI lists 12 NPA accounts for insolvency proceedings

Most Viewed

सुसाइड से पहले बोला- 'मैं अपनी पत्नी को बहुत प्यार करता हूं, लेकिन मैं उसके काबिल नहीं'

body found from bhakra canal
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

ससुराल में बीस घंटे तक बंधक बना रहा दूल्हा, बिन दुल्हन लौटी बारात

Bhadohi Groom remained hostage for twenty hours in the in-laws house, returned without brides
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

तस्वीरें: फॉरेस्ट गार्ड की बेरहमी से हत्या कर पेड़ पर उल्टी लटका दी लाश

forest guard murder in mandi
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
मैदान में धोनी ने के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

मैदान में धोनी ने के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

जब एक साथ पूरे गांव की म‌ह‌िलाओं ने खो द‌िया था अपना सुहाग

जब एक साथ पूरे गांव की म‌ह‌िलाओं ने खो द‌िया था अपना सुहाग

इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी त्रासदी के जख्म अब भी हरे, लेक‌िन दावे धरे के धरे

इतिहास की सबसे बड़ी त्रासदी के जख्म अब भी हरे, लेक‌िन दावे धरे के धरे