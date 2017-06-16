बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
5 मिनट में 5 बदमाश लूट ले गए ज्वैलरी शोरूम, बाहर और अंदर का CCTV था बंद
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
5 crooks wearing helmet entered jewellery showroom and looted 70 lakh jewellery in 5 minutes
{"_id":"594364644f1c1bd7488b473d","slug":"5-crooks-wearing-helmet-entered-jewellery-showroom-and-looted-70-lakh-jewellery-in-5-minutes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"5 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 5 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936 \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u091c\u094d\u0935\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u094b\u0930\u0942\u092e, \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0915\u093e CCTV \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 10:24 AM IST
मालवीय नगर इलाके में बृहस्पतिवार सुबह हथियारबंद बदमाशों ने ज्वेलरी शोरूम से करीब 70 लाख की ज्वेलरी लूट ली। दो बाइक से आए पांचों बदमाशों ने हेलमेट पहन रखा था। मालवीय नगर थाना पुलिस ने मामला दर्जकर जांच शुरू कर दी है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593d4dd24f1c1ba75d9bee92","slug":"body-found-from-bhakra-canal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- '\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902'","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593d776e4f1c1bb25d9bf16e","slug":"bhadohi-groom-remained-hostage-for-twenty-hours-in-the-in-laws-house-returned-without-brides","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0940\u0938 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u0928 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593ab7254f1c1b831c9cb105","slug":"forest-guard-murder-in-mandi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092b\u0949\u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0932\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top