दिल दहला देने वाले हादसे में ट्रॉले के नीचे आए दो भाइयों की मौत, 5 घंटे तक वहीं रहा शव
2 brothers died in road accident in jewar, their dead body remain under truck for 5 hours
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 02:49 PM IST
बाजार से दूध-सब्जी लेकर बाइक से लौट रहे किला कॉलोनी निवासी दो चचेरे भाइयों को बुलंदशहर-पलवल मार्ग पर तेज रफ्तार ट्राले ने कुचल दिया। हादसे में एक किशोर की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि दूसरे ने अस्पताल ले जाते वक्त रास्ते में दम तोड़ दिया।
