पुलिस के शिकंजे में आया 'सीरियल किसर', कर रहा बड़े खुलासे
Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 05:09 PM IST
Photo Credit: सोशल मीडिया
मजाक के नाम पर राह चलती लड़कियों को 'किस' कर भागने का वीडियो यूट्यूब पर डालने वाले क्रेजी सुमित अब पुलिस के शिकंजे में आ गया है। बता दें कि दिल्ली क्राइम ब्रांच ने शुक्रवार(13 जनवरी) को क्रेजी सुमित नाम से सोशल मीडिया पर पहचाने जाने वाले शख्स को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
