हाईवे पर जहां मां-बेटी से हुआ गैंगरेप उसके पास ही दंपति की गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 02:42 PM IST
शहर का कोतवाली देहात क्षेत्र अपराधियों की मुफीद अंजाम स्थली बन गया है। बृहस्पतिवार दोपहर नेशनल हाईवे 91 के पास पैसे के लेनदेन और हत्या के आरोपी प्रधान और उसकी पत्नी की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। पुलिस की लापरवाही का आलम यह रहा कि घटना के काफी देर बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। घटना स्थल पिछले दिनों हुए गैंगरेप वाले स्थान के बिलकुल पास है।
