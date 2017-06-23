आपका शहर Close

हाईवे पर जहां मां-बेटी से हुआ गैंगरेप उसके पास ही दंपति की गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, बुलंदशहर

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 02:42 PM IST
cople shot dead at bulandshahr highway just near the spot were mother daughter gang raped

शहर का कोतवाली देहात क्षेत्र अपराधियों की मुफीद अंजाम स्थली बन गया है। बृहस्पतिवार दोपहर नेशनल हाईवे 91 के पास पैसे के लेनदेन और हत्या के आरोपी प्रधान और उसकी पत्नी की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। पुलिस की लापरवाही का आलम यह रहा कि घटना के काफी देर बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। घटना स्थल पिछले दिनों हुए गैंगरेप वाले स्थान के बिलकुल पास है।

दलित v/s दलित हुआ राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

राम के मुकाबले मीरा, राष्ट्रपति के लिए पहली बार दलित बनाम दलित मुकाबला

Opposition Parties Announced Mira kumar's name for Presidential Candidate after meeting in Delhi

