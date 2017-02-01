बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PICS : सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्टर ने किया अंतरराष्ट्रीय सूरजकुंड मेले का उद्घाटन
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 12:55 PM IST
हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर ने 31वें सूरजकुंड अंतरराष्ट्रीय शिल्प मेले का उद्घाटन कर दिया है। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने हवा में गुब्वारे भी छोड़े।मेले की शुरुआत बुधवार से हो जाएगी।
मुख्यमंत्री पर्यटन सत्कार तथा शिक्षा मंत्री रामबिलास शर्मा, झारखंड के पर्यटन एवं संस्कृति मंत्री अमर कुमार बौरी तथा भारत में मिश्र के राजदूत हातेम तगेल्डिन की मौजूदगी रही।
देश विदेश के शिल्पकार भी मेले में पहुंचकर अपने अपने स्टॉल को सजाने में जुट गए हैं। मेला परिसर में सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतताम किए गए हैं। मेला सुबह 10:30 बजे से शाम 8:30 बजे तक खुला रहेगा।
