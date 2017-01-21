बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चुनाव में जीत पाने के लिए नेता इनके सामने झुकाते हैं सिर, मानते हैं हर बात
Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 08:40 PM IST
चुनाव में नेता अपनी जीत के लिए अपने काम और जनता पर भरोसे से कहीं ज्यादा वो इनपर भरोसा करते हैं। उनकी हर कही बात को वह इतनी तवज्जो देते हैं कि उनका कहा पूरा होने के लिए वो किसी भी हद तक चले जाते हैं। चुनावी तारीखों का ऐलान होते ही वो अपने सुबह उठने से लेकर रात को सोने जाने तक होने वाले हर एक काम के लिए उस शख्स की सलाह लेते हैं। यह प्रक्रिया तब तक चलती है जब तक कि मतदान नहीं हो जाता।
(नोटः स्टोरी में दिखाई गई सभी फोटो केवल प्रतीक के रूप में इस्तेमाल की गई है)
