आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

देख‌िए, जब एक गीत पर झूमने लगे सीएम के साथ 51000 छात्र

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 09:08 PM IST
Look, when a song began to bounce around 51000 students with CM

साइबर सिटी में बुधवार को ‘वॉयस ऑफ यूनिटी’ कार्यक्रम में देशभक्ति और मनोरंजन की छठा बिखरी। शहर के सेक्टर-38 स्थित ताऊ देवीलाल स्पोर्ट्स कांप्लेक्स में 400 स्कूलों के 51,000 विद्यार्थियों ने जिस समय राष्ट्रगीत वंदे मातरम का गायन शुरू किया उस समय देशभक्ति का सैलाब उमड़ने लगा। 
 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

voice of unity four hundred schools

बजट

1 फरवरी से टूट जाएगी 92 साल पुरानी परंपरा, नहीं आएगा रेल बजट

here is the trivia of rail budget which was broken after 92 years

Most Viewed

देख‌िए, जब एक गीत पर झूमने लगे सीएम के साथ 51000 छात्र

Look, when a song began to bounce around 51000 students with CM
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अपने बच्चों के स्कूल में 100 मम्म‌ियों ने कुछ ऐसे दिखाए करतब कि देखते रह गए सब, देखें तस्वीरें

100 moms in children's school to see the feat that left some people appear, view photos
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

एचएएस परीक्षा पास कर ये बने अफसर, पढ़िए इनकी सफलता की कहानी इन्हीं की जुबानी

HPPSC declared Result of HP Administrative and Allied Services-2015
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top