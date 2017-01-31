देखिए, जब एक गीत पर झूमने लगे सीएम के साथ 51000 छात्र
साइबर सिटी में बुधवार को ‘वॉयस ऑफ यूनिटी’ कार्यक्रम में देशभक्ति और मनोरंजन की छठा बिखरी। शहर के सेक्टर-38 स्थित ताऊ देवीलाल स्पोर्ट्स कांप्लेक्स में 400 स्कूलों के 51,000 विद्यार्थियों ने जिस समय राष्ट्रगीत वंदे मातरम का गायन शुरू किया उस समय देशभक्ति का सैलाब उमड़ने लगा।
